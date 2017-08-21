Highland Hospital to be sold to Tennessee-Based Company - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Highland Hospital to be sold to Tennessee-Based Company

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Charleston, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, HHA, Inc., parent company of Highland Hospital Association and other Highland companies located in Charleston, West Virginia, announced an approved definitive agreement to sell Highland to Meridian Behavioral Health Systems of Brentwood, Tennessee.

“Highland has recognized the need to adapt to the constantly changing health care system to be able continue to provide high-quality behavioral healthcare services to our community. We are pleased to enter into this definitive agreement with Meridian, a recognized name in behavioral health care. We believe Meridian will enhance the ability of Highland to serve our community’s behavioral health needs and provide us the best path forward to meet our mission within the ever-changing health care landscape.” - Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of HHA 

Highland and Meridian hope to complete the transaction by the end of September. 

Highland includes the following companies:

  • Highland Hospital Association – A psychiatric hospital with 80 acute-care beds for adults, children and adolescents and a 24-bed psychiatric residential treatment facility for children and adolescents.
  • Highland Health Center, Inc. – A 16-bed residential treatment and detoxification program.
  • Process Strategies – An outpatient provider with integrated behavioral health care and pharmacy services.

“Our mission is to serve the clinical behavioral health care needs of southern West Virginia,” Dr. Kiran Devaraj, chief medical officer, said. “Our board believes Meridian is in a position to provide Highland with the capital and clinical support needed to serve our patients and our region.” 

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, Inc., is not a party to the transaction.  Highland-Clarksburg Hospital, Inc., is a stand-alone corporation and not an affiliate of Highland. 

Commission President Kent Carper had this to say in reaction the sale:

“Three hundred (300) families depend upon the soon to be former highland facility and we are grateful that their future looks bright. I’m very pleased that Highland hospital and Meridian Behavioral Health Systems are coming together. With the opioid crisis, we need to expand behavioral health care services in our region and this transaction will allow that to happen. Highland has over 300 employees and is a major health care entity in our region and we welcome Meridian Behavioral Health Systems to our region." 

