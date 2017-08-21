Students learn about the eclipse prior to watching with teachers and family

For students at the Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston, WV the eclipse was an opportunity to learn about the sun, the moon and more.

Monday students from the school spent the afternoon outside with their teachers and their families trying out several different ways of viewing the eclipse.

Students had the safe glasses but also tried out some alternative methods like viewing it with a paper plate.

"This is what I remembered from a long time ago when I was a child," explained Carol Mollohan who was there to experience the occasion with her granddaughter. "You put a hole in one of these plates and you are supposed to be able to project it on to the other plate.

Teachers taught students several lessons last week and Monday morning to help them learn more about the event they witnessed.

"We did an extensive solar system lesson last week and this morning and talked about lunar eclipses and solar eclipses and the difference and now that they've seen one they are really excited about it," said teacher Juli Taylor.