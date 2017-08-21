One Person Killed in Crash in Eastern Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Killed in Crash in Eastern Kentucky

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed after an accident in Greenup County, Kentucky Monday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just before 3 p.m. on State Route 7 near Patton Loop near the community of Brushart in rural Greenup County.

Dispatchers say that a person was driving in their vehicle, when it somehow lost control.

The person in that vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

