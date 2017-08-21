Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week Initiative Returns for - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week Initiative Returns for 2nd Year

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation. West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will kick off its “Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week” initiative for a second consecutive year. The effort won praise last year engaging with teams and communities at nearly 60 games across the Mountain State.
 
The Attorney General’s Office staffs an information booth at select high school sporting events to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials. Field representatives also discuss the dangers of opioid use with the respective coaches and provide educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.
 
“Alleviating the opioid scourge is vitally important to making our state the best it can be,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This epidemic has taken too many of our young people and left children without parents. As long as we work together, we will make a difference.”
 
The initiative is part of a broader partnership to tackle opioid use in high school athletics. It involves the Attorney General’s Office, West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Board of Medicine.
 
“The WVSSAC recognizes the importance of the program and Attorney General Morrisey’s efforts to stop opioid abuse in our state,” said Bernie Dolan, executive director for the WVSSAC. “We, as well as our schools, stand behind Attorney General Morrisey. We must all work together to reclaim the lives of students and families ripped apart by this horrible epidemic.”
 
Mark A. Spangler, executive director for the state’s Board of Medicine, said the sports partnership is one aspect of his members’ commitment to fighting abuse. It also involves continuing education requirements, including ways to discuss the risks and benefits of opioids with patients and families.
 
“West Virginia’s physician community is committed to providing patients with up-to-date information about the proper use of opioid medications, as well as their potential for addiction, diversion and abuse,” Spangler said. “Establishing that ongoing dialogue is key to preventing problems that we currently face in West Virginia.”
 
Opioid painkillers may temporarily relieve pain, but do nothing to address the underlying injury and can have serious side effects. The medication also carries striking similarities to heroin.
 
The Attorney General and his partners worry the unnecessary usage of opioid painkillers to treat athletic injuries could lead to increased dependence, abuse and addiction.
 
This initiative pushes other forms of pain management. Alternatives include physical, occupational and massage therapy, along with chiropractic medicine, acupuncture and over-the-counter medications.
 
Parents and caregivers are urged to discuss alternative treatment plans with their child’s healthcare provider. If an opioid proves necessary, they are encouraged to strictly use the medication as directed, closely monitor their child’s use, safely dispose of any unused pills and talk about the inherent dangers of misuse, abuse and sharing.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Judge Says State Board Must Approve Nicholas County School Consolidation

    UPDATE: Judge Says State Board Must Approve Nicholas County School Consolidation

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:32:45 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday.   Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday.   Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...

  • Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week Initiative Returns for 2nd Year

    Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week Initiative Returns for 2nd Year

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:59:30 GMT
    West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will kick off its “Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week” initiative for a second consecutive year. The effort won praise last year engaging with teams and communities at nearly 60 games across the Mountain State.   The Attorney General’s Office staffs an information booth at select high school sporting events to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials. Fiel...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will kick off its “Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week” initiative for a second consecutive year. The effort won praise last year engaging with teams and communities at nearly 60 games across the Mountain State.   The Attorney General’s Office staffs an information booth at select high school sporting events to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials. Fiel...

  • Feds: Man tried planting bomb on Confederate statue

    Feds: Man tried planting bomb on Confederate statue

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:09:42 GMT
    By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to plant explosives on a Confederate statue at a Houston park, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors allege 25-year-old Andrew Schneck was caught on Saturday evening near a statue of Richard Dowling, a lieutenant in the Confederate army. A Houston park ranger found Schneck holding two boxes with duct tape and wires as well as a bottle and a small tube containing comp...
    By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to plant explosives on a Confederate statue at a Houston park, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors allege 25-year-old Andrew Schneck was caught on Saturday evening near a statue of Richard Dowling, a lieutenant in the Confederate army. A Houston park ranger found Schneck holding two boxes with duct tape and wires as well as a bottle and a small tube containing comp...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.