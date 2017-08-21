Governor Addresses Staffing Changes

CHARLESTON- Governor Jim Justice's new Chief of Staff has a full plate, stepping into the job amid financial and political challenges. Mike Hall comes aboard as three staffers leave the administration, and a fourth is on his way out. Chief of Staff Nick Casey, Communications Spokesman Grant Herring and Labor Commissioner David Mullins have all left Justice's team, and the Governor says Senior Council Joey Garcia plans to leave soon. Governor Justice said in a press conference Monday, he expects even more staff changes in the coming weeks.

Governor Jim Justice says he plans to surround himself with staff that shares his political views, and if they don't, they'll be asked to leave.

"The people that work directly with me we've got to have the same views and the same goals and we've got to know where we're going," Governor Justice explained.

But Justice explained that the political switch and staff shake-up won't change his plans to move forward on big policy goals- like reducing income tax and passing his road bond plan.

"The Democrats surely are not going to run out into the world and try to campaign and put together an alliance to make the road bond fail just so it will embarrass me," Justice added.

Justice hopes to get it all done- especially tackling money problems- with Mike Hall at his side.

"I can tell you that it's a lot of the same solutions that have been looked at in the past to try to work together. I'll work with the legislature upstairs as we consider how to solve these problems," Hall said.

Governor Justice said he believes with the backing of the Republican Party, both locally and nationally, he will be able to create positive change in the state.

"I know President Trump can do some flamboyant things to say the least, but at the same time I also know where his heart is, and he can really do some stuff to really help West Virginia," Justice explained.

More staff changes are expected in the coming days.