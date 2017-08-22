Person stabbed multiple times in Cabell County

Charleston Dentist Pleads Guilty to Healthcare Fraud Charleston Dentist Pleads Guilty to Healthcare Fraud Steve Snodgrass / CC BY 2.0 CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston dentist who falsely billed West Virginia Medicaid and West Virginia Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) for more than $700,000 pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. According to a release, Antoine Skaff, 58, entered his guilty plea to health care fraud. Skaff also entered into a civil settlement today with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston dentist who falsely billed West Virginia Medicaid and West Virginia Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) for more than $700,000 pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. According to a release, Antoine Skaff, 58, entered his guilty plea to health care fraud. Skaff also entered into a civil settlement today with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department...

Police search for suspect wanted in Huntington vehicle theft
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's health in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle theft. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance footage at the St. Mary's Medical Center parking garage on August 14th, 2017. Police say the suspect also cashed a stolen check from the vehicle at the Walmart located on U.S. 60. If you know the suspect's identity or have any information regarding their whereabouts, you're ...

Officials says West Virginia jails, prisons in crisis
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.

Woman Found Shot In Her Driveway In Eastern Ohio
Meigs County Sheriff's Department of a shooting. The incident happened on Salem Lot Rd. about 2:30 Sunday afternoon. A husband found his wife in her driveway with a gunshot wound. The coroner pronounced the woman dead on the scene. No names have been released. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been called in to investigate.. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Police Search For Escaped Inmate Last Seen In Charleston, WV
Police need your help locating an escaped inmate. Joseph Larch escaped from the Charleston Correctional Center on August 18, 2017. Larch was originally incarcerated on charges of Grand Larceny and Burglary. Below is a list of Mr. Larch's Stats: RACE/GENDER: White/Male HAIR/EYE COLOR: Strawberry Blonde Hair and Green Eyes HEIGHT: 6' 01" WEIGHT: Approximately 177 Pounds SCARS/TATTOOS: SCARS: SCARS, UNDER CHIN SMALL SCAR, LEFT FOREARM IS SMALL SCAR, SMALL SCAR ON TOP...