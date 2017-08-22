Person stabbed multiple times in Cabell County

Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's health in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle theft. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance footage at the St. Mary's Medical Center parking garage on August 14th, 2017. Police say the suspect also cashed a stolen check from the vehicle at the Walmart located on U.S. 60. If you know the suspect's identity or have any information regarding their whereabouts, you're ...
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
Authorities say the body of a Kentucky woman was found inside a storage tote, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.
A West Virginia office that has supervised sex offenders for nearly a decade will end.
A mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.
Authorities say the body of a Kentucky woman was found inside a storage tote, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is denouncing violence by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in neighboring Virginia but indicates he has no immediate plans to act on requests to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
Social media users are debating the best way to safely capture the solar eclipse on camera.
