Person stabbed multiple times in Cabell County

One person is in custody after a stabbing in Cabell County. Dispatchers tell us the stabbing happened in the 10-hundred-block of Raccoon Creek in the Salt Rock area just before 2 a.m.
We're told the victim sustained multiple stab wounds.
No names are being released at this time.
