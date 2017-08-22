WV agency to use $22M to add addiction treatment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston dentist who falsely billed West Virginia Medicaid and West Virginia Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) for more than $700,000 pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. According to a release, Antoine Skaff, 58, entered his guilty plea to health care fraud. Skaff also entered into a civil settlement today with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department...

Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed after an accident in Greenup County, Kentucky Monday afternoon. The wreck was reported just before 3 p.m. on State Route 7 near Patton Loop near the community of Brushart in rural Greenup County. Dispatchers say that a person was driving in their vehicle, when it somehow lost control. The person in that vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Sheriff's Office ar...