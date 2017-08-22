Tire collections set in WV this fall

More News More>>

UPDATE: Judge Says State Board Must Approve Nicholas County School Consolidation CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday. Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...

Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week Initiative Returns for 2nd Year West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will kick off its "Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week" initiative for a second consecutive year. The effort won praise last year engaging with teams and communities at nearly 60 games across the Mountain State. The Attorney General's Office staffs an information booth at select high school sporting events to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials. Fiel...

Feds: Man tried planting bomb on Confederate statue By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to plant explosives on a Confederate statue at a Houston park, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors allege 25-year-old Andrew Schneck was caught on Saturday evening near a statue of Richard Dowling, a lieutenant in the Confederate army. A Houston park ranger found Schneck holding two boxes with duct tape and wires as well as a bottle and a small tube containing comp...

Highland Hospital to be sold to Tennessee-Based Company Charleston, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, HHA, Inc., parent company of Highland Hospital Association and other Highland companies located in Charleston, West Virginia, announced an approved definitive agreement to sell Highland to Meridian Behavioral Health Systems of Brentwood, Tennessee. "Highland has recognized the need to adapt to the constantly changing health care system to be able continue to provide high-quality behavioral healthcare services to our com...