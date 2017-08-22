Sanders heading deep into Ohio's Trump country this week

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading deep into Trump country with a Tuesday morning rally planned in southern Ohio.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate will talk about the economy and health care in Portsmouth, Ohio. Republican Donald Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by a more than 2-to-1 margin in Scioto (sy-OH'-tuh) County, and he dominated the vote around Appalachian Ohio.

Sanders also plans to speak Monday in Indianapolis and then join Democratic U.S. Rep. John Conyers in Detroit for a town hall Tuesday evening.

Sanders was in central Ohio in late June to rally against Republican legislation to repeal the Barack Obama administration's health care overhaul.

