Amish woman, baby among 4 hurt when car struck buggy in Ohio

One Person Killed in Crash in Eastern Kentucky One Person Killed in Crash in Eastern Kentucky GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed after an accident in Greenup County, Kentucky Monday afternoon. The wreck was reported just before 3 p.m. on State Route 7 near Patton Loop near the community of Brushart in rural Greenup County. Dispatchers say that a person was driving in their vehicle, when it somehow lost control. The person in that vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Sheriff's Office ar...

Crews respond to gas leak at Huntington Mall Crews respond to gas leak at Huntington Mall Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Crews are on the scene of a gas leak at the Buffalo Wild Wing's restaurant at the Huntington mall. It was reported just after 11 a.m. this morning. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The Barboursville Fire Department is responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Crews Respond To A Structure Fire In Eastern Kanawha County Crews Respond To A Structure Fire In Eastern Kanawha County Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Chelyan area of Kanawha County. There is no word on any injuries or the extent of damage. East Bank, Pratt, and Chesapeake Fire Departments are all on scene, as well as a Kanawha County Deputy. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

ATV Accident Leaves One Teen Dead ATV Accident Leaves One Teen Dead MGN Online According to Kentucky State Police, a teenager from Olive Hill, Kentucky has died following an ATV accident in Elliott county, according to Kentucky State Police. It happened around 11:20 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say Christopher Arthurs, 18, of Olive Hill, was headed north on Highway 1620 when his ATV four wheeler struck the back of a another ATV driven by Tyler Rayburn, 19, of Olive Hill. According to law enforcement, the collision threw Arthurs off his ATV an...

Semi Hauling Hog Feed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County Semi Hauling Hog Feed Overturns, Spills Load in Cabell County MGN Online BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Route 10 is shut down after a semi overturned Friday night. The crash was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Route 10 at the Doss Hill Road intersection. The semi overturned, spilling its load of feed onto the roadway. There is no word on whether the driver of the semi was injured in the crash. Route 10 will be shut down while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.