Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is Holding a DUI Checkpoint this Week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.

According to the release, the high visibility checkpoint will be held on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 from 7:00 PM until Midnight.

The checkpoint will be on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro, WV.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says they have "zero" tolerance for impaired driving in Kanawha County, and they randomly conduct checkpoints and targeted patrols throughout the year to target people driving while impaired on the roads in Kanawha County.