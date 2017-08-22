Coal CEO expected help from Pres. Trump, but administration said no

The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.
The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading deep into Trump country with a Tuesday morning rally planned in southern Ohio.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading deep into Trump country with a Tuesday morning rally planned in southern Ohio.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is denouncing violence by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in neighboring Virginia but indicates he has no immediate plans to act on requests to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is denouncing violence by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in neighboring Virginia but indicates he has no immediate plans to act on requests to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...
In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.
A release was sent from the office of Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN).
A release was sent from the office of Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN).
His remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth."
His remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth."
For years State Senator Joe Schiavoni has been trying to get legislation passed that holds online charter schools accountable. He isn’t the only one; House District 37 Representative Kristina Roegner has been doing the same.
For years State Senator Joe Schiavoni has been trying to get legislation passed that holds online charter schools accountable. He isn’t the only one; House District 37 Representative Kristina Roegner has been doing the same.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health will hold the first meeting of the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board tomorrow.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health will hold the first meeting of the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board tomorrow.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Tires must be off the rims.
Tires must be off the rims.
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.
According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.
The victims were taken to area hospitals.
The victims were taken to area hospitals.
Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people, including a 2-month-old were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.
Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people, including a 2-month-old were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.