Uber Services Now Available Throughout All of West Virginia

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) - According to an official press release, Uber will now be available throughout all of West Virginia.

Uber was first launched in West Virginia over a year ago, helping residents in Charleston and Morgantown.

Uber officials say that, at first, the wait times in these new areas may be longer than usual "as Uber works to ensure everyone who needs a ride can get one."

HOW IT WORKS:

DRIVING WITH UBER

  • Set up your own schedule: Uber will be available to West Virginians any time, day or night, 365 days a year. It's up to the driver when they want to earn money.
  • Earn more at every turn: Trip fares start at a base amount, and can be increased with time or distance. When the demand is higher than normal, drivers earn more.
  • "The app leads the way": Drivers just tap and go. They will get turn-by-turn directions, tools to help them earn more, and 24/7 support.

RIDING WITH UBER

  • Download the App: Download the Uber app on your iOS, Android, or Windows device and set up an account.
  • Tap a button, get a ride: Choose your ride and set your location. The cost of the ride will be shown clearly before you request. A photo of your driver and their vehicle's details will be available. You can also track their arrival on the map.
  • Rate your trip: Rate your driver and provide anonymous feedback about your trip

You can learn more information about riding with Uber HERE

