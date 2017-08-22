Charleston Police Investigate Black Live Matter Graffiti - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Police Investigate Black Live Matter Graffiti

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.

According to Charleston Police, the graffiti was spray painted on the Clay Center and Fox’s Pizza on Ruffner Avenue near Smith Street.

Police say they believe the crimes are linked because the paint color matches and the writing style is similar. 

The suspect can be seen walking away in a surveillance video from the Clay Center. 

Police say the suspect is a white male, around 30 years of age, with checkered shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

The Clay Center and Fox’s Pizza have already cleaned and/or covered the graffiti.

