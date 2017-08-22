Charges filed against Kanawha County Magistrate Judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The WV Judicial Investigation Commission has ruled to formally charge Kanawha County Magistrate Court Judge Jack Pauley with violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Multiple charges were brought against him regarding incidents dating back to 2016.

The first charge stems from an incident that occurred on August 25th, 2016, when Magistrate Pauley was working an evening shift. During this time, Pauley is accused of filing a Domestic Violence Petition without necessary details to establish any immediate danger to the petitioner.

Pauley is also accused of leaving work an hour early without notifying anyone to cover his shift. This caused an officer seeking a signature for a warrant to leave paperwork to be filed the next morning.

The officer was seeking an arrest warrant for Hussein Keaton. Keaton was shot multiple times at his residence on Wyoming Street in Charleston the following morning.

RELATED: Two dead and two injured in overnight shootings in Charleston

The third charge was filed after Magistrate Pauley, while covering a shift for Kanawha County Magistrate Julie Yeager, filed a jail release order for Joshua Miles. Miles had been charged with Violation a Domestic Protective Order, Obstructing an Officer, and Battery on a Police Officer.

The charge was brought on due to Pauley filing the order despite the case belonging to Magistrate Yeager. Pauley made no attempt to contact Yeager or receive consent about the motion decided in her absence.

Pauley later admitted to knowing that the case didn't belong to him, and told the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission, "I do it all the time. If I didn't do it, we wouldn't get anything done."

Pauley has served as magistrate judge for 26 years.

No hearing date has been set at this time.