Charges filed against Kanawha County Magistrate Judge

The Secret Service tweeted that they are investigating an unattended package near the White House Tuesday afternoon.
A mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after the meth was found. The student was taken into custody by deputies. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's health in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle theft. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance footage at the St. Mary's Medical Center parking garage on August 14th, 2017. Police say the suspect also cashed a stolen check from the vehicle at the Walmart located on U.S. 60. If you know the suspect's identity or have any information regarding their whereabouts, you're ...
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
Authorities say the body of a Kentucky woman was found inside a storage tote, and a man has been arrested in connection with her death.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
All eyes were on the sky for the total solar eclipse and ophthalmologists are fearing patients will fill their offices with eye damage.
Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people, including a 2-month-old were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
Tires must be off the rims.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
A family hike turned tragic after police say a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
