Student arrested after meth found in Kanawha County school

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after a gram of meth was found.

The student, male, age 17, was taken into custody by deputies.

Police say the student has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

