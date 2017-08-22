Charity group wants your eclipse glasses

2017 Solar Eclipse Live Stream 2017 Solar Eclipse Live Stream Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet. Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

(INSIDE EDITION) — A 20-second look at the sun cost Lou Tomososki much of the sight in his right eye. So he has some words of advice for kids and teens tempted to look at the upcoming solar eclipse: You'll be sorry! "Why take a chance with your eyes?" the 71-year-old Oregon man told InsideEdition.com Monday. He was a teenager when his science teacher told the class about a solar eclipse happening that afternoon. So he and his buddy, Roger Duval, stood in fr...

As America prepares for Monday's total solar eclipse and its citizens seek the path of totality, all roads will lead to Shoney's as the iconic, All-American brand will treat its guests to free eclipse glasses and a free MoonPie with meal purchase while supplies last on August 21, 2017. With its headquarters in the path of totality in Nashville and at its restaurants in 16 states, Shoney's will prepare its guests with a free Eclipse Survival Kit - a pair of solar eclipse glasses and a...

Many stores are running out of glasses for viewing the solar eclipse, but you can still view the eclipse safely. Regular sunglasses, and even welders helmets won't cut it if you're looking to view the eclipse.