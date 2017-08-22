Secret Service Clears Unattended Package near White House

WASHINGTON (WOWK) - UPDATE:

The Secret Service says that they have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the White House Complex.

@SecretService and @DCPoliceDept have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the @WhiteHouse Complex — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

ORIGINAL:

The Secret Service tweeted that they are investigating an unattended package near the White House Tuesday afternoon.

According to the tweet, the package was seen along the north fence line.

@SecretService & @DCPoliceDept responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

Another tweet said that pedestrian traffic in the area is restricted as police remain in the area.