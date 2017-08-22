Secret Service investigating unattended package near White House - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Secret Service investigating unattended package near White House

Posted:

WASHINGTON (WOWK) - The Secret Service tweeted that they are investigating an unattended package near the White House Tuesday afternoon.

According to the tweet, the package was seen along the north fence line.

Another tweet said that pedestrian traffic in the area is restricted as police remain in the area.

