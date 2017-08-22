One person died after Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has died after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon.

The report came in at 2:50 p.m.

It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive.

Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance.

According to responders, the owner shot a male who was brandishing a knife.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Sissonville Fire Department are responding.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.