Jobless rates drop in 31 of 55 West Virginia counties - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Jobless rates drop in 31 of 55 West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates dropped in 31 of West Virginia's 55 counties in July.
    
WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate rose in 13 counties and did not change in 11 others.
    
Jefferson County's unemployment rate of 3 percent was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley at 3.6 percent and Pendleton at 3.7 percent.
    
McDowell County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.9 percent. Mingo County was next at 9.8 percent and Logan County was at 7.6 percent.
    
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.7 percent in July. The national rate was 4.3 percent.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

