One Person Injured After Striking Parked Car, Was Wanted for Felony Warrant

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after losing control of their vehicle and striking a parked car in Huntington Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the 900 block of Washington Avenue Tuesday.

Huntington Police say that the driver was wanted for a felony warrant, and believe impairment was likely a factor.

The driver was the only one injured in the crash.

Huntington Police continues to investigate the incident.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.