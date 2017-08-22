Elk River Back Pack Blessings Tries to Win $25,000

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - The Elk River Back Pack Blessings organization is dedicated to feeding children that rely on school provided meals as their main source of food, and they now have the chance to win 25,000 dollars. That could provide weeks of meals for needy children.

Elk River Back Pack Blessings is one of the top 200 "State Farm Neighborhood Assist" causes, and now the polls are open for you to vote for the winner.

25,000 dollars could help Elk River Back Pack Blessings provide around seven to eight weeks of food for children. After the historic floods that hit the area last year, they now provide more than double the bags they have in previous years.

"We hand delivered a thousand bags of food to the flooded areas to those victims. And our count for the school bags went from 100 to 240," said Debi O'Dell the organization's coordinator.

If Elk River Back Pack Blessings wins, they say the money will go to food and much needed winter supplies for kids.

"We've already had a request for 150 pairs of tennis shoes and socks, and we are wanting to do snow boots this winter. We were not good at that last year, and we know we are going to have to provide coats and hats and gloves," said O'Dell.

Some of the treats that go into these bags are soup, pudding, and fruit snacks. So when they get home for the weekend they can take out their back pack and get out a treat.

"This is your chance working with back pack blessing, or any volunteer group, to go out in your part of the world and make it a better place to live," said O'Dell.

So here's what you can do. Head over to elkriverblessings.org, click on the State Farm contest link, and then vote now. You can vote ten votes a day.

Elk River Back Pack Blessings is the only group from West Virginia selected to participate in this event.

Voting goes on until August 25th, 2017.