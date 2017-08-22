Kroger in Elkview, WV to reopen Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning customers will once again be able to shop at the Kroger at the Crossings Mall in Elkview, WV.

Customers can expect significant changes including new floors, an expanded produce department, more self checkout and more personalized wall décor. The store has been closed for over a year after flood waters washed out the access bridge. The store manager said it was a perfect opportunity to update the store.

"All of this remodel was born out of being able to be closed. It has gone much quicker and we were able to not be an inconvenience to the customers. I hope it was worth it and I know it will be because this store looks fantastic," said store manager Dan Workman.

There will be a ribbon cutting Monday morning at 9.