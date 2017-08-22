New smartphone app ensures your child answers your texts immedia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New smartphone app ensures your child answers your texts immediately

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nick Herbert is a dad of a young boy in grade school who began experiencing a common problem. He bought his son a smartphone so he could reach him at all times.

But soon, his son began ignoring his texts and calls, either because he keeps the phone on silent or is just too embarrassed to talk to dad in front of his friends.

So Nick got to work finding a solution to make sure he can always reach his son, even if the phone is on silent. That solution? A new smartphone app called ReplyASAP.

Here’s how it works:

ReplyASAP allows you to send messages to people you’ve connected with via the App.

The message will appear on their phone over what ever they are doing, and make a noise until they interact with it, even if the phone is on silent.

You will then get a notification that it has been read.

What’s more, if your child tries to uninstall the app, it will send a notification to the parent.

Nick says the app has “grown up” uses too. You could use it among your friends if you needed quickly contact them about something, or use it to find your phone when you’ve misplaced it at home. There are also work situations where you need to get hold of work colleagues quickly.

At the end of the day, Nick says the idea of the app is to help you “finally get hold of that person who always has their phone on silent.”

Right now, you can only get it for Android devices, but an IOS version is expected in the coming weeks. The first message is free, but future messages do require a one time payment.

