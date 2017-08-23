Parkersburg City Ordinance Fight

PARKERSBURG- The city is in a tug of war over a city ordinance. Advocates are pushing for protections for the LGBT community and veterans. But opponents says the ordinance would open the city and businesses up for endless lawsuits. LGBT advocates say being open and inclusive to all residents is crucial to the success of Parkersburg.

"I knew a lot of young people in this community who were suffering a lot of discrimination. In fact one of my young friends whose a transgender woman was denied a job in Parkersburg today specifically because she was told she would be upsetting to the clientele," Fairness Parkersburg participant Jeanne Peters explained.

That's why Fairness Parkersburg is asking the City Council to take a 2nd look at the non-discrimination ordinance that would ensure equal protection under the law for anyone regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or veteran statues.

"I've experienced discrimination myself years ago when trying to rent an apartment in Parkersburg, and when the landlord found out I had a female partner that I was going to be sharing the apartment with, the apartment became unavailable," Peters explained.

Proponents of the ordinance say when the council voted it down, it sent a bad message to business. But Mayor Tom Joyce says it's just the opposite, the ordinance would have hurt local businesses.

"I heard from numerous folks across the business community here in Parkersburg and elsewhere that it was legislation that could be particularly harmful to businesses, particularly small businesses, with regards to employment decisions- hiring, promoting, scheduling, etc," Mayor Joyce said.

The Mayor would like to see changes to the Human Rights Act come from the state level first, arguing alongside several council members that it's more of a social issue.

"I lived here all my life and I heard from several people in our chambers that were supporters of this legislation and they all said, well not all but many of them said I thought Parkersburg was a kind, respectful, caring, sensitive place, accommodating place to live- until the NDO, until this ordinance came up," Mayor Joyce added.

Now the council will have to decide whether to make adjustments and try to pass the bill again, or leave the hot button issue unresolved.

There are discussions to re-introduce the ordinance with new language, or in a new format- like a resolution. The council did not vote Tuesday night on the ordinance.