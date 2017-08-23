2 WV men admit child-pornography crimes

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston dentist who falsely billed West Virginia Medicaid and West Virginia Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) for more than $700,000 pleaded guilty today, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. According to a release, Antoine Skaff, 58, entered his guilty plea to health care fraud. Skaff also entered into a civil settlement today with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department...

WVNS - With the summer temperatures in full swing heat concerns are on the rise. One woman reported she saw a dog nearly die in a hot car in Beckley. Kathy Adkins said she saw a little dog trapped in the heat, but was told legally no one can do anything about it, not even the police. "The dog couldn't do anything, it was dying and I think it knew it was dying," said Adkins. Adkins saw what she called a heartbreaking experience when she went grocery shopping...