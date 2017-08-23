A year after floods, grocery reopening at West Virginia mall

PARKERSBURG- The city is in a tug of war over a city ordinance. Advocates are pushing for protections for the LGBT community and veterans. But opponents says the ordinance would open the city and businesses up for endless lawsuits. LGBT advocates say being open and inclusive to all residents is crucial to the success of Parkersburg. "I knew a lot of young people in this community who were suffering a lot of discrimination. In fact one of my young friends whose a transgende...

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nick Herbert is a dad of a young boy in grade school who began experiencing a common problem. He bought his son a smartphone so he could reach him at all times. But soon, his son began ignoring his texts and calls, either because he keeps the phone on silent or is just too embarrassed to talk to dad in front of his friends. So Nick got to work finding a solution to make sure he can always reach his son, even if the phone is on silent. That solution? A ne...