Trump blames media for condemnation of comments on Virginia

The Kroger store at Crossings Mall in Elkview is reopening.
The Kroger store at Crossings Mall in Elkview is reopening.
Trump began his Arizona visit with a brief trip to the southern edge of the country.
Trump began his Arizona visit with a brief trip to the southern edge of the country.
The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.
The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.
The Elk River Back Pack Blessings organization is dedicated to feeding children that rely on school provided meals as their main source of food, and they now have the chance to win 25,000 dollars.
The Elk River Back Pack Blessings organization is dedicated to feeding children that rely on school provided meals as their main source of food, and they now have the chance to win 25,000 dollars.
A Kentucky high school is phasing out its mascot of six decades, a Confederate general called Mr. Rebel.
A Kentucky high school is phasing out its mascot of six decades, a Confederate general called Mr. Rebel.
Unemployment rates dropped in 31 of West Virginia's 55 counties in July.
Unemployment rates dropped in 31 of West Virginia's 55 counties in July.
An astronomy non-profit group will soon be collecting solar eclipse glasses for a good cause.
An astronomy non-profit group will soon be collecting solar eclipse glasses for a good cause.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people, including a 2-month-old were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.
Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people, including a 2-month-old were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.
All eyes were on the sky for the total solar eclipse and ophthalmologists are fearing patients will fill their offices with eye damage.
All eyes were on the sky for the total solar eclipse and ophthalmologists are fearing patients will fill their offices with eye damage.
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
Corrections officials say West Virginia's prisons and jails are in crisis from understaffing and overcrowding, and are urging lawmakers to raise the pay for guards to reduce turnover and fill 600 vacancies.
A mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.
A mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.
The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.
The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.