Crash closes both southbound lanes of I-77 in Sharon - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crash closes both southbound lanes of I-77 in Sharon

Posted: Updated:

An accident involving at least 5 vehicles in Kanawha County has shut down both lanes of I 77 southbound.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 Wednesday morning in Sharon by Mile Marker 80. According to dispatchers there is entrapment and injuries being reported.

Major delays are expected.

Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

