One lane of I77 SB reopens in Sharon after crash

UPDATE: One person is listed in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash along I77 southbound in Sharon.

UPDATE: One southbound lane of I77 is back open near Sharon after multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is moving slowly, drivers should expect delays.

Traffic is now being let through the toll booths. Our 13 News Reporter, Chelsea Spears, is live on scene with updates to the story.

ORIGINAL: An accident involving at least 5 vehicles in Kanawha County has shut down both lanes of I 77 southbound.

The crash happened shortly before 5:00 Wednesday morning in Sharon by Mile Marker 80. According to dispatchers there is entrapment and injuries being reported.

Major delays are expected.

