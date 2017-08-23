Tractor trailer crash closes one lane of I77 SB in Sissonville

One Person Injured After Striking Parked Car, Was Wanted for Felony Warrant One Person Injured After Striking Parked Car, Was Wanted for Felony Warrant HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after losing control of their vehicle and striking a parked car in Huntington Tuesday. The accident occurred on the 900 block of Washington Avenue Tuesday. Huntington Police say that the driver was wanted for a felony warrant, and believe impairment was likely a factor. The driver was the only one injured in the crash. Huntington Police continues to investigate the incident. We will provide more inf... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after losing control of their vehicle and striking a parked car in Huntington Tuesday. The accident occurred on the 900 block of Washington Avenue Tuesday. Huntington Police say that the driver was wanted for a felony warrant, and believe impairment was likely a factor. The driver was the only one injured in the crash. Huntington Police continues to investigate the incident. We will provide more inf...

One Person Killed in Crash in Eastern Kentucky One Person Killed in Crash in Eastern Kentucky GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed after an accident in Greenup County, Kentucky Monday afternoon. The wreck was reported just before 3 p.m. on State Route 7 near Patton Loop near the community of Brushart in rural Greenup County. Dispatchers say that a person was driving in their vehicle, when it somehow lost control. The person in that vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Sheriff's Office ar... GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed after an accident in Greenup County, Kentucky Monday afternoon. The wreck was reported just before 3 p.m. on State Route 7 near Patton Loop near the community of Brushart in rural Greenup County. Dispatchers say that a person was driving in their vehicle, when it somehow lost control. The person in that vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Sheriff's Office ar...

Crews respond to gas leak at Huntington Mall Crews respond to gas leak at Huntington Mall Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Crews are on the scene of a gas leak at the Buffalo Wild Wing's restaurant at the Huntington mall. It was reported just after 11 a.m. this morning. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The Barboursville Fire Department is responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Crews are on the scene of a gas leak at the Buffalo Wild Wing's restaurant at the Huntington mall. It was reported just after 11 a.m. this morning. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. The Barboursville Fire Department is responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

Crews Respond To A Structure Fire In Eastern Kanawha County Crews Respond To A Structure Fire In Eastern Kanawha County Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Chelyan area of Kanawha County. There is no word on any injuries or the extent of damage. East Bank, Pratt, and Chesapeake Fire Departments are all on scene, as well as a Kanawha County Deputy. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Chelyan area of Kanawha County. There is no word on any injuries or the extent of damage. East Bank, Pratt, and Chesapeake Fire Departments are all on scene, as well as a Kanawha County Deputy. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington State Trooper Involved In Car Crash In Huntington WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. WVSP tells WOWK that a Trooper was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 5300 block of Route 60 in Huntington. Two vehicles were involved, and both parties(including the Trooper) were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.