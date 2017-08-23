ESPN pulls announcer named Robert Lee from University of Virgini - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

ESPN pulls announcer named Robert Lee from University of Virginia football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCMH) – ESPN has pulled announcer Robert Lee from an upcoming University of Virginia football game over concerns of people possibly being offended by his name.

Lee was originally slated to call the UVA season opener against William and Mary on September 2.

Instead, he will cover the Youngstown State at Pittsburgh game.

ESPN said in a statement to Clay Travis with Outkick the Coverage:

We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name. In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that all this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.

“Did I mention that Robert Lee is Asian?” said Travis, who first reported the story. “Does ESPN really believe people are this dumb or that having an Asian announcer named Robert Lee is too offensive for the average TV viewer to handle?”

