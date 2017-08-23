WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
The goat was on the northbound US Marine Corps PFC Clayton Andrew Craft bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Crews found this lil' guy resting under a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha Co. He doesn't appear to be in distress and has no fear of heights! pic.twitter.com/GhrS3h3cwA— WVDOT (@WVDOT) August 23, 2017
According to WV DOT, the goat did not seem to like people and was agitated when workers got close to him on the pier cap.
They say the goat was not “trapped” on the pier cap. He seemed to enjoy the cool concrete on a hot day and he walked the 104-foot span along the 8-inch bottom girder flange numerous times while WV DOT workers were inspecting both the northbound & southbound bridges of I-79 over Wills Creek.
WV DOT wants to urge people it is not safe to park on the shoulder of the interstate and try to see for yourselves.
