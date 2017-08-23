Woman arrested in viral liquor store theft video - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested in viral liquor store theft video

Posted: Updated:

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL) –

UPDATE (8/24/17): The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.

Jail records show Sekonie Jones was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with misdemeanor theft.

The video NBC 6 placed on our Facebook page Tuesday night, has since gone viral.

The video has been seen by over 20 million people and shared over three-hundred thousand times.

In a post on her Facebook page, Jones said she's been called by people that recognized her and said she was going to turn herself in.

Misdemeanor theft carries a six-month prison sentence if convicted.

ORIGINAL:

A woman in Louisiana is putting a whole new meaning to “holding your liquor” after video shows her shoplifting multiple bottles of alcohol.

In a video released by the Shreveport Police Department, the woman can be seen grabbing several bottles of alcohol while walking down the aisles.

Initially she places the bottles into her bag, but then is later emboldened to stuff a couple down her pants, and more into her shirt.

The woman then approaches the counter where she places a random bottle on the counter before calmly exiting the store.

Police say the incident happened August 18 and are now offering a $300 reward for information on the woman.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ghostly image seen outside New Mexico home

    Ghostly image seen outside New Mexico home

    Friday, August 25 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-08-25 12:31:11 GMT
    kron4.comkron4.com

    They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.

    They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.

  • Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize, quits job

    Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize, quits job

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:58:17 GMT
    CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...
    CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...

  • Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-08-24 14:08:28 GMT

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.