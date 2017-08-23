Woman arrested in viral liquor store theft video

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL) –

UPDATE (8/24/17): The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.

Jail records show Sekonie Jones was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with misdemeanor theft.

The video NBC 6 placed on our Facebook page Tuesday night, has since gone viral.

The video has been seen by over 20 million people and shared over three-hundred thousand times.

In a post on her Facebook page, Jones said she's been called by people that recognized her and said she was going to turn herself in.

Misdemeanor theft carries a six-month prison sentence if convicted.

ORIGINAL:

A woman in Louisiana is putting a whole new meaning to “holding your liquor” after video shows her shoplifting multiple bottles of alcohol.

In a video released by the Shreveport Police Department, the woman can be seen grabbing several bottles of alcohol while walking down the aisles.

Initially she places the bottles into her bag, but then is later emboldened to stuff a couple down her pants, and more into her shirt.

The woman then approaches the counter where she places a random bottle on the counter before calmly exiting the store.

Police say the incident happened August 18 and are now offering a $300 reward for information on the woman.