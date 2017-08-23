Upset over drug use on property, owner torches trailer home - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Upset over drug use on property, owner torches trailer home

Posted: Updated:

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio property owner admitted setting his vacant trailer home on fire because he's tired of renting it to people addicted to drugs.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports Ross County sheriff's deputies arrived at property owned by 41-year-old Robert Violette last week and found him trying to extinguish a fire in one of his trailers with a garden hose.

An incident report says Violette told deputies he wanted to torch all the trailers on his property because of tenants who were misusing drugs.

A township fire department put out the blaze and issued Violette a warning.

Violette didn't return the newspaper's calls for comment.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit in Ross County in May against five drugmakers, accusing them of helping create the region's opioid epidemic.

Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman claims she won $500K lottery; lottery says otherwise

    Woman claims she won $500K lottery; lottery says otherwise

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-08-23 07:08:40 GMT
    WKTNWKTN

    The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.

    The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.

  • Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is Holding a DUI Checkpoint this Week

    Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is Holding a DUI Checkpoint this Week

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-08-22 14:10:26 GMT

    The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.

  • One Person Killed After Shooting in Kanawha County

    One person died after Kanawha County shooting

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-08-22 21:37:46 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon.  The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance.  One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon.  The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance.  One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.