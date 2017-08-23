WVSP looking for man who failed to register as sex offender

West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
A man has told authorities he set a vacant trailer home on fire in southern Ohio because he's tired of renting to drug addicts.
Authorities say an Ohio property owner admitted setting his trailer home on fire because he's tired of renting it to people addicted to drugs.
A woman is putting a whole new meaning to “holding your liquor” after video shows her shoplifting multiple bottles of alcohol.
A woman is putting a whole new meaning to “holding your liquor” after video shows her shoplifting multiple bottles of alcohol.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
An Ohio man is facing criminal charges after allegedly urinating on a department store’s supply of Halloween candy.
An Ohio man is facing criminal charges after allegedly urinating on a department store’s supply of Halloween candy.
The Secret Service says that they have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the White House Complex.
The Secret Service says that they have cleared the unattended package near the north fence line of the White House Complex.
A mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.
A mother has been charged with leaving two children alone in a hot car while she went drinking at a bar.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after the meth was found. The student was taken into custody by deputies. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after the meth was found. The student was taken into custody by deputies. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.
The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
ESPN has pulled announcer Robert Lee from an upcoming University of Virginia football game over concerns of people possibly being offended by his name.
ESPN has pulled announcer Robert Lee from an upcoming University of Virginia football game over concerns of people possibly being offended by his name.
All eyes were on the sky for the total solar eclipse and ophthalmologists are fearing patients will fill their offices with eye damage.
All eyes were on the sky for the total solar eclipse and ophthalmologists are fearing patients will fill their offices with eye damage.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.