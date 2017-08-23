Man living in US illegally pleads guilty in deadly crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man living in US illegally pleads guilty in deadly crash

OREGON, Ohio (AP) - A man who was living in the U.S. illegally has pleaded guilty in an alcohol-related crash that killed three people in Ohio.

Prosecutors say Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo was drunk when he drove through a stop sign in March and killed a couple and their adult daughter near Toledo.

A Lucas County judge on Tuesday sentenced the 27-year-old Asheboro, North Carolina, man to 21 years in prison after he pleaded to guilty aggravated vehicular homicide.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The crash just east of Toledo killed Robin and Barbara Shellhammer, of Oregon, and their daughter, Whitney Meinke, of Curtice (KUR'-tis).

Court records show Ramirez-Jaramillo was being held on an immigration detainer after his arrest.

