Fayette County Vice Principal Arrested for Sexually Abusing Child

FAYETTE COUNTY (WOWK) - A former Fayette County vice principal has been arrested on counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse involving a child, according to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

According to police, Victor Glen Whitt, 57, of Hico, is facing seven felony counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust and six felony counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault.

Whitt is accused of committing these crimes nearly 20 years ago in the late 1990s during his tenure at Nuttall Middle School.

Police say the alleged victim was a "pre-teen female child" during the events.

"All individuals charged with alleged criminal offenses are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty. Assistant Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Campbell has been overseeing this investigation since the earliest stages." - Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah.

Whitt was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court where his bond was set at $100,000. That bond was later posted by a bonding company.

"The information developed during the preliminary investigation into these allegations indicates sufficient probable cause for criminal charges to be filed at this time." - Sheriff Mike Fridley

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Just For Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center contributed to the arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.