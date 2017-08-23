Touching photo captures woman helping elderly father watch eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For many, the total solar eclipse evoked emotion we never expected—pure amazement, joy, and wonder.

For others, it evoked a deep sense of gratefulness. This was the case for Middle Tennessee woman Hedy Morrison.

A touching photograph shows Morrison with her elderly father during the eclipse’s totality. She’s gazing up at the sky with her father’s wheelchair propped in her lap so he can look, too.

The photo was taken by a family member and passed along by Barbara Parsons Foster, who also shared a message from Morrison.

“My dad is on hospice and most likely won’t be with us much longer so I was very thankful to share that moment with him,” Morrison wrote.

According to Foster, Morrison has lived next door to her father for many years and works with local young adults who have mental and physical disabilities.

Foster says she is “a wonderful person. She is one of the most loving and giving people you will ever meet.”