Man Fatally Shot After Bug Spray Dispute in Eastern Kanawha County

UPDATE: 8/23/2017 5:40 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released a statement regarding a fatal shooting in rural eastern Kanawha County.

According to the release, on Tuesday at approximately 1:15 p.m. a shooting was reported on Laurel Fork Road near Clendenin, WV.

Initial calls reported two people shot by a neighbor. Another 911 call was placed from the shooter, Randall Douglas Woods (62 years old of Clendenin, WV), who said he would wait unarmed for deputies.

The shooting victims were located and deputies waited with them until medics from the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority arrived.



According to deputies, the shooting took place in the roadway during an argument between Woods and two other sets of neighbors.

David Elmore, Jr., 31, of Clendenin, was seated in the passenger seat of a pickup truck being driven by Cora Mae Elmore, 38, of Clendenin. A third family member was in the rear of the pickup cab.

Woods was seated on an ATV in the roadway. Another neighbor was arguing with Woods from his own yard.



David Elmore sprayed Woods with bug-spray during the argument. Woods then revealed a firearm and fired it into the pickup truck, striking David Elmore and Cora Elmore.

Mr. Elmore was pronounced dead at the scene. Ms. Elmore was also shot and sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Mr. Woods was detained and taken to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. Woods is being charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding.

This investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: 8/23/2017 3:27 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that one person has been killed and another injured in a shooting that occurred in Quick today.

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 p.m. in the Laurel Fork Road area.

According to police, the shooting escalated as a result of an altercation between neighbors.

One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, a female, sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooter has been detained. Their identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators are questioning witnesses at the scene and collecting evidence.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL:

One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.

Dispatchers say it happened in the Laurel Fork Road area at roughly 1:30 p.m.

The victim sustained a gun shot wound and found near the road and was not breathing.

They were pronounced dead by Kanawha County EMS.

The alleged shooter has reportedly fled the area.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

The West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.