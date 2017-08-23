Convicted murderer driving stolen car caught at Border Patrol checkpoint

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - A convicted murderer who was allegedly driving a stolen car and was wanted out of West Virginia on a robbery charge was arrested at the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-10 north of Las Cruces last Thursday.

Michael Daniel Hopkins, who was previously convicted of Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery in Bluefield, West Virginia, was driving an SUV that was determined to be stolen north on I-10 near Las Cruces on Thursday, August 17.

Agents were alerted to the SUV as it approached the inspection station and directed Hopkins to pull into the secondary inspection area.

Hopkins' criminal history search revealed the fact that he'd already served the 15-year sentence for Murder and Aggravated Robbery and he has an active warrant for robbery involving a weapon.

New Mexico State Police took Hopkins into custody and he is now facing charges associated with the stolen vehicle.

Border Patrol agents say that they regularly encounter instances such as this at their checkpoints and while immigration enforcement is their primary function, they often provide assistance to other agencies in criminal matters.