Suspect arrested after stabbing woman in chest in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect arrested after stabbing woman in chest in Huntington

Posted: Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Huntington on Tuesday.

Daniel Ray Triplett, 30, of Branchland, was arrested after he allegedly strangled and stabbing a woman consecutively.

According to a criminal complaint, Triplett held the victim by her throat, strangling her, while holding her at knife-point and threatening to, "cut her throat."

He then stabbed the woman once in the arm and again in her sternum.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

Triplett was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Strangulation.

He was taken to Western Regional Jail where his bond was set at $20,000. 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Suspect arrested after stabbing woman in chest in Huntington

    Suspect arrested after stabbing woman in chest in Huntington

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:48:37 GMT
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Huntington on Tuesday. Daniel Ray Triplett, 30, of Branchland, was arrested after he allegedly strangled and stabbing a woman consecutively. According to a criminal complaint, Triplett held the victim by her throat, strangling her, while holding her at knife-point and threatening to, "cut her throat." He then stabbed the woman once in the arm and again in her sternum. T...
    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Huntington on Tuesday. Daniel Ray Triplett, 30, of Branchland, was arrested after he allegedly strangled and stabbing a woman consecutively. According to a criminal complaint, Triplett held the victim by her throat, strangling her, while holding her at knife-point and threatening to, "cut her throat." He then stabbed the woman once in the arm and again in her sternum. T...

  • Father charged in son's fatal overdose pleads not guilty

    Father charged in son's fatal overdose pleads not guilty

    An Ohio man charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

    An Ohio man charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

  • Convicted murderer driving stolen car caught at Border Patrol checkpoint

    Convicted murderer driving stolen car caught at Border Patrol checkpoint

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-08-23 17:58:42 GMT

    A convicted murderer who was allegedly driving a stolen car and was wanted out of West Virginia was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

    A convicted murderer who was allegedly driving a stolen car and was wanted out of West Virginia was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.