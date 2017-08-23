Suspect arrested after stabbing woman in chest in Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Huntington on Tuesday.

Daniel Ray Triplett, 30, of Branchland, was arrested after he allegedly strangled and stabbing a woman consecutively.

According to a criminal complaint, Triplett held the victim by her throat, strangling her, while holding her at knife-point and threatening to, "cut her throat."

He then stabbed the woman once in the arm and again in her sternum.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

Triplett was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Strangulation.

He was taken to Western Regional Jail where his bond was set at $20,000.