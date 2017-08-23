Beckley Area Physician Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Beckley Area Physician Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison

Posted: Updated:

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
    
Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.
    
The 61-year-old Kostenko, who ran Coal Country Clinic in Daniels, faced multiple counts of distribution charges, including three counts of distributing oxycodone that resulted in the deaths of three patients.
    
Kostenko admitted that on Dec. 9, 2013, he wrote prescriptions for 22,255 pain pills from his home without seeing any of the 271 patients. His staff handed out prescriptions and collected more than $20,000 in cash.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Beckley Area Physician Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison

    Beckley Area Physician Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-08-23 21:21:50 GMT

    BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.      Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.   

    BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.      Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.   

  • Touching photo captures woman helping elderly father watch eclipse

    Touching photo captures woman helping elderly father watch eclipse

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-08-23 17:31:51 GMT

    For many, the total solar eclipse evoked emotion we never expected—pure amazement, joy, and wonder. For others, it evoked a deep sense of gratefulness. This was the case for Hedy Morrison.

    For many, the total solar eclipse evoked emotion we never expected—pure amazement, joy, and wonder. For others, it evoked a deep sense of gratefulness. This was the case for Hedy Morrison.

  • First responders in Kentucky to receive doses of Narcan

    First responders in Kentucky to receive doses of Narcan

    Gov. Matt Bevin says first responders in parts of Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.

    Gov. Matt Bevin says first responders in parts of Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.