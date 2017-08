One Injured After Charleston Wreck One Injured After Charleston Wreck CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was injured after a two vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday evening. The crash was reported on the 700 block of Central Avenue near Park Place Bar at around 7:30 p.m. Dispatchers say that one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. It is not clear how the wreck began at this time. No lane closures are reported in the area as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was injured after a two vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday evening. The crash was reported on the 700 block of Central Avenue near Park Place Bar at around 7:30 p.m. Dispatchers say that one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. It is not clear how the wreck began at this time. No lane closures are reported in the area as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Toddler dies in makeshift cage made from mattress and bags of rock salt Toddler dies in makeshift cage made from mattress and bags of rock salt MYERSTOWN, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple has been jailed on charges they tied and weighting down a mattress on top of their son’s crib so he couldn’t climb out, leading him to suffocate. Justin Dwyer, 29, and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were arraigned Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter and other counts in the April death of their 2-year-old son. Detectives say the Myerstown couple was weighing down the mattress with two 50-pound bags of rock salt and securing i... MYERSTOWN, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple has been jailed on charges they tied and weighting down a mattress on top of their son’s crib so he couldn’t climb out, leading him to suffocate. Justin Dwyer, 29, and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were arraigned Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter and other counts in the April death of their 2-year-old son. Detectives say the Myerstown couple was weighing down the mattress with two 50-pound bags of rock salt and securing i...

One Person Injured After Striking Parked Car, Was Wanted for Felony Warrant One Person Injured After Striking Parked Car, Was Wanted for Felony Warrant HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after losing control of their vehicle and striking a parked car in Huntington Tuesday. The accident occurred on the 900 block of Washington Avenue Tuesday. Huntington Police say that the driver was wanted for a felony warrant, and believe impairment was likely a factor. The driver was the only one injured in the crash. Huntington Police continues to investigate the incident. We will provide more inf... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was transported to the hospital after losing control of their vehicle and striking a parked car in Huntington Tuesday. The accident occurred on the 900 block of Washington Avenue Tuesday. Huntington Police say that the driver was wanted for a felony warrant, and believe impairment was likely a factor. The driver was the only one injured in the crash. Huntington Police continues to investigate the incident. We will provide more inf...

One Person Killed in Crash in Eastern Kentucky One Person Killed in Crash in Eastern Kentucky GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed after an accident in Greenup County, Kentucky Monday afternoon. The wreck was reported just before 3 p.m. on State Route 7 near Patton Loop near the community of Brushart in rural Greenup County. Dispatchers say that a person was driving in their vehicle, when it somehow lost control. The person in that vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Sheriff's Office ar... GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed after an accident in Greenup County, Kentucky Monday afternoon. The wreck was reported just before 3 p.m. on State Route 7 near Patton Loop near the community of Brushart in rural Greenup County. Dispatchers say that a person was driving in their vehicle, when it somehow lost control. The person in that vehicle died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Sheriff's Office ar...