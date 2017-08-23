A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery

WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care. 

"When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organizations and they are all wonderful if utilized. Our unique spin on this is to create the nations first fully supportive college campus environment for these people as they exit foster care," Director of Strategic Initiatives for KVC Health Systems, Thomas Bailey, said. 

Officials met at the former WVU Tech Library to recognize the newest addition to the city.  Not only is this college going to help improve the future of foster care students... It will also improve the City of Montgomery.

"We went from a very depressing atmosphere here, a lot of mindsets were in a negative tone because of the exit of WVU Tech and low and behold god gave us another gift and we raised one college, we're going to raise another," Mayor of The City of Montgomery, Greg Ingram, said. 

KVC took possession of WVU Tech's former campus in July, and have been working hard to get things up and running. 

"We can already see some renovations on campus, the large building high rise came down a couple months ago on that end of campus and we have several internal building systems that will require some addressing and dormitory to rehabilitate so we have our work cut out for us," Bailey, said. 

KVC says they are hoping to welcome students to the new campus as soon as possible, and expect to have everything officially running by this time next year.

