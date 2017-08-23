A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery

The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.
For many, the total solar eclipse evoked emotion we never expected—pure amazement, joy, and wonder. For others, it evoked a deep sense of gratefulness. This was the case for Hedy Morrison.
Gov. Matt Bevin says first responders in parts of Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.
ESPN has pulled announcer Robert Lee from an upcoming University of Virginia football game over concerns of people possibly being offended by his name.
The Kroger store at Crossings Mall in Elkview is reopening.
Trump began his Arizona visit with a brief trip to the southern edge of the country.
The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A student has been arrested after school personnel found methamphetamine at Riverside High School earlier this morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, deputies were contacted shortly after the meth was found. The student was taken into custody by deputies. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing story.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - On Friday afternoon, Judge Bloom ruled in favor of the Nicholas County School Board's consolidation plan, saying that the West Virginia State Board of Education overstepped its authority. Bloom entered his ruling in a paper filing Friday. Richwood Mayor Bob Baber says that the ruling is "predictable, cold, and calculated. The judge has ruled in favor of legal looting against the folks of Richwood." "The WV BOE's next regularly...
The Kanawha County Board of Education has not recovered more than 1,000 iPads over the past 3 school years.
Ohio University will allow beer sales during football games starting this season.
Students in at least one West Virginia county will be allowed to get out of school early to watch next week's solar eclipse.
When it comes to back to school shopping, many parents struggle not to break the bank. With websites like Thred Up and eBay becoming more and more popular, second-hand clothing and thrift shopping is on the rise. We wanted to see what one popular local thrift store had to offer, and, we were not disappointed.
If you are like many parents, you may still be scrambling to finish that last minute shopping before your child returns to the classroom. Let us help ease your back to school blues with the inside scoop on how one local mom's shopping strategies will save you time and money.
They are a device that can help save a life during cardiac emergencies, automated external defibrillators or AED's. They are frequently located in shopping centers, airports and other public places. But after suffering a loss of a child a Putnam County family started working to get the devices in area schools as well. Mary Kuhl and her husband started the Maura Rae Kuhl AED Foundation to raise money to pay for the devices. Right now they are working with Cabell County Sc...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.
