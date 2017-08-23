Freight Train Cart Hops Track in Mason County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Freight Train Cart Hops Track in Mason County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - No injuries were reported when a CSX freight train cart hopped its track in the Hartford area of Mason County Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near State Route 62 in the Hartford area of Mason County.

Dispatchers say that the cart only hopped its track on a single wheel.

No spills occurred as a result of the hop. The cart was transporting sand. 

No crossings or other road closures are impacted as a result of the incident.

CSX is working to get the cart placed back on the track correctly.

