Freight Train Cart Hops Track in Mason County

One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
A man who was living in the U.S. illegally has pleaded guilty in alcohol-related crash that killed three people in Ohio.
A man who was living in the U.S. illegally has pleaded guilty in an alcohol-related crash that killed three people in Ohio.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.
Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people, including a 2-month-old were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.
Authorities say an Amish woman was critically injured and three other people, including a 2-month-old were hurt when a car struck a horse-drawn buggy in rural Ohio.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.
The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...
The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has announced that they are holding a DUI Checkpoint with the Governor's Highway Safety Program this week.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has sustained injuries after being shot in Sissonville this afternoon. The report came in at 2:50 p.m. It happened near Smitty's Auto Parts on Wolf Pen Drive. Dispatchers say the shooting occurred as the result of a disturbance. One person has been injured, however their injuries are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and EMS are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we ...
Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.
Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.