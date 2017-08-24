Oil leaks into Kanawha River after fire at Chemours

Freight Train Cart Hops Track in Mason County Freight Train Cart Hops Track in Mason County MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - No injuries were reported when a CSX freight train cart hopped its track in the Hartford area of Mason County Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near State Route 62 in the Hartford area of Mason County. Dispatchers say that the cart only hopped its track on a single wheel. No spills occurred as a result of the hop. The cart was transporting sand. No crossings or other road closures are impacted as a result of the incident. CSX i... MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - No injuries were reported when a CSX freight train cart hopped its track in the Hartford area of Mason County Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near State Route 62 in the Hartford area of Mason County. Dispatchers say that the cart only hopped its track on a single wheel. No spills occurred as a result of the hop. The cart was transporting sand. No crossings or other road closures are impacted as a result of the incident. CSX i...

One Injured After Charleston Wreck One Injured After Charleston Wreck CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was injured after a two vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday evening. The crash was reported on the 700 block of Central Avenue near Park Place Bar at around 7:30 p.m. Dispatchers say that one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. It is not clear how the wreck began at this time. No lane closures are reported in the area as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was injured after a two vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday evening. The crash was reported on the 700 block of Central Avenue near Park Place Bar at around 7:30 p.m. Dispatchers say that one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. It is not clear how the wreck began at this time. No lane closures are reported in the area as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Toddler dies in makeshift cage made from mattress and bags of rock salt Toddler dies in makeshift cage made from mattress and bags of rock salt MYERSTOWN, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple has been jailed on charges they tied and weighting down a mattress on top of their son’s crib so he couldn’t climb out, leading him to suffocate. Justin Dwyer, 29, and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were arraigned Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter and other counts in the April death of their 2-year-old son. Detectives say the Myerstown couple was weighing down the mattress with two 50-pound bags of rock salt and securing i... MYERSTOWN, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple has been jailed on charges they tied and weighting down a mattress on top of their son’s crib so he couldn’t climb out, leading him to suffocate. Justin Dwyer, 29, and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were arraigned Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter and other counts in the April death of their 2-year-old son. Detectives say the Myerstown couple was weighing down the mattress with two 50-pound bags of rock salt and securing i...