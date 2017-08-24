WV couple to forfeit $1.6M in synthetic drug case

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WKRN) – A ride at the Wilson County Fair in Tennessee malfunctioned while eight people were on it, leaving them stranded until help arrived. Something went wrong with one of the wheels on the Crazy Mouse ride Monday at Tennessee’s largest fair. The ride is owned by the same company involved a tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair. This was not the same ride, as the one involved in that accident–the Fire Ball–was banned in Tenness...

