Largest jackpot won by single ticket

The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...

MYERSTOWN, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple has been jailed on charges they tied and weighting down a mattress on top of their son’s crib so he couldn’t climb out, leading him to suffocate. Justin Dwyer, 29, and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were arraigned Wednesday on involuntary manslaughter and other counts in the April death of their 2-year-old son. Detectives say the Myerstown couple was weighing down the mattress with two 50-pound bags of rock salt and securing i...

WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care. "When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organ...

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.

West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WKRN) – A ride at the Wilson County Fair in Tennessee malfunctioned while eight people were on it, leaving them stranded until help arrived. Something went wrong with one of the wheels on the Crazy Mouse ride Monday at Tennessee’s largest fair. The ride is owned by the same company involved a tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair. This was not the same ride, as the one involved in that accident–the Fire Ball–was banned in Tenness...